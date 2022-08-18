Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,910 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 217,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 52,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,472. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.