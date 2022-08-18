Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Flotek Industries worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,947 shares of company stock worth $100,606 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

