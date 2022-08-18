Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 808 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.42. 21,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,998. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

