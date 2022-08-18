Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,412 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.61. 253,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,892,834. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

