Delta Investment Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 762.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 135,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 119,880 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JCPB traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,523. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72.

