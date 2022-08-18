Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.50

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

