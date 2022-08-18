Depth Token (DEP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.00

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $18,005.30 and $89.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00128885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00069399 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Depth Token Coin Trading

