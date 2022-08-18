Desjardins Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
