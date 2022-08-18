Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark to $6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.46.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after buying an additional 376,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 451,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,381 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

