Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $16.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRAD opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.