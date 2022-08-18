Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 218,978 shares of company stock worth $3,031,967 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

