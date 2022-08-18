Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13,921.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,490 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

