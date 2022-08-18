DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $19.57

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $18.95. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 3,617 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DICE Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

