DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $19.57

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $18.95. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 3,617 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
