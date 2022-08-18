Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.92 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.92 ($0.13). Approximately 261,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 259,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

Digitalbox Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.82.

About Digitalbox

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

