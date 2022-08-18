DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 0.3 %

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 15,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,253 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

