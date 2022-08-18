DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,810. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -127.05 and a beta of 1.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

