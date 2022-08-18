Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Boosted by Equius Partners Inc.

Equius Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 44.2% of Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Equius Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $102,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.30. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,187. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.