Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.18

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.18 and traded as low as $31.13. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 2,268,013 shares.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

