Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

