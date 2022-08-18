DOC.COM (MTC) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

DOC.COM (MTC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. DOC.COM has a market cap of $1.61 million and $144,274.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DOC.COM Profile

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic.

DOC.COM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOC.COM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

