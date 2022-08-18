Doctors Coin (DRS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,970.00

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $11,970.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

