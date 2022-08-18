Doge Killer (LEASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $757,831.00

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. Doge Killer has a market cap of $60.50 million and approximately $757,831.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Doge Killer coin can currently be bought for $562.03 or 0.02410324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

