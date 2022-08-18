DOGGY Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $495,842.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00721775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,632,397 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

