Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Dollar General stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.36. 11,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,967. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.