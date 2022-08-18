Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Falloon acquired 582,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,520,191.25 ($1,063,070.80).

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

