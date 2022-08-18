Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Update

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of DOMO opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Domo has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23.

Insider Activity at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Domo by 71.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Domo by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Domo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.