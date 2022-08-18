Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.73 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $44,921.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,398.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00067882 BTC.

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

