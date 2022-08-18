Dusk Network Market Cap Reaches $60.44 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $60.44 million and $4.56 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00069504 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dusk Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

