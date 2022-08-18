Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
Shares of DY stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,521. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.
About Dycom Industries
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.