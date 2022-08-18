Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.43 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,521. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 253,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

