E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. E.Merge Technology Acquisition makes up 0.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 4.45% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $26,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,207. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

