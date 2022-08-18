eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $838.34 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013465 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,145,010,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
