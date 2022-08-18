Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $152,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $153,507,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $174.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.44.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

