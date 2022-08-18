Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.1 %

EPC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

