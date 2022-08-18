Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.14. 44,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,728,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,795 shares of company stock worth $82,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.