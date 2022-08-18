eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.27. eHealth has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

