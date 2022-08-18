Einsteinium Hits Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $1,825.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00259058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000922 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,779,089 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

