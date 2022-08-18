Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 320,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

