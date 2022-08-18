Elastos Market Cap Reaches $41.77 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00008754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $459,119.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003743 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Profile

ELA is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

