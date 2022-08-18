Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer James Halliday Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$10,206.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,445,867.01.

James Halliday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.8 %

EFN stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.64. 10,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,218. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.10. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.75.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.