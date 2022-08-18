Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 1,471 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,271 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 55,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.