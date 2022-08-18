Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 66,570 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,570 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 544,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,800,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

