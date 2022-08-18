Elgethun Capital Management Buys 4,289 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,410,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.