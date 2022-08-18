Elgethun Capital Management Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,472. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

