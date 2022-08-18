Elgethun Capital Management Grows Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 702,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 690,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 332,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,953,000 after buying an additional 289,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. 10,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,564. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,692.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

