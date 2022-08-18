Elgethun Capital Management Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 80,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,038. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.