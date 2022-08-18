Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 3,069 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.29% of Bancorp worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 4,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Stories

