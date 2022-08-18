ELTCOIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,176.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $31,958.05 and approximately $12,176.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

