Elysian (ELS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $8.44 Million

Elysian (ELS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $112,961.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004299 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.