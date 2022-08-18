Emercoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,747.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Emercoin has a market cap of $915,231.33 and $7,747.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,722,566 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

