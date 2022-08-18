Emercoin Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $940,314.54 and $7,982.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00050150 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,718,770 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.